You cannot blackmail Mahama to concede a 'stolen verdict' - Dr Clement Apaak

Dr Clement Apaak, Builsa South MP

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has rubbished a media publication that the reason why former President John Dramani Mahama has refused to concede to President Akufo-Addo and his administration is because of the bauxite concession that the NPP government took from the NDC leader’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, in 2017.

He described the publication as frivolous and an insult to the person of the former president.



A publication by Daily Guide has suggested that the former President has said before he will let his NDC cooperate with the Akufo-Addo administration, especially in Parliament, the Nyinahin Bauxite concession in the Ashanti Region that his NDC administration controversially gave to a company called Exton Cubic, linked to his junior brother, be returned.



The newspaper further claimed that Mr. Mahama directed the Speaker Mr. Alban Bagbin to ask President Akufo-Addo to restore his businessman brother, Ibrahim’s bauxite concession at Nyinahin in the Atwima Mponua area, to him before any talk of cooperation would be done.



But reacting to this, Dr. Apaak said the story is not only concocted but an unethical work that must be condemned.



He said he felt disgusted after reading the story.



According to him, the former president will never concede to the President because the election was rigged.

He indicated that President Akufo-Addo stole Mahama’s mandate hence he would not gel with him nor concede.



He said the government can not use lies and blackmail to force Mr. Mahama into conceding defeat.



“”Gel” with who, NADAA? And for what? I pray JM never concedes an election he didn’t lose. You stole his mandate, govern, but you can’t use lies to blackmail him or force him to concede and congratulate NADAA!”



He added that the concocted story has been planted by the NPP because John Mahama has not conceded and congratulated President Akufo-Addo.



However, such dubious stories will not influence John Mahama, he added.