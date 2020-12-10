You cannot blame EC if you have lost - Anyidoho slams, scores EC 90%

CEO of Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute Koku Anyidoho has scored the Electoral Commission between 85-90 percent for the organisation of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The CEO was certified as a local observer and monitored the elections in some 7 regions and from what the institute gathered, the polls organized were generally peaceful and credible.



Mr. Anyidoho noted the distribution of materials and the EC’s preparation was commendable despite the few negatives that were recorded.



He explained to Kwabena Agyapong, host of Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the EC cannot be blamed for the defeat of any party.



He says if a party fails to whip up their supporters to come out and vote but engage in propaganda and loses, they have no business blaming the EC.



“What our team saw was a peaceful, orderly, and free, fair, and transparent polls. The electoral materials were sent to all the polling stations. All the polling stations had materials for the elections. I lead a team to Volta Region and I did not see any soldiers at polling stations as alleged. There was no intimidation in the region. If people failed to come and vote, it was due to propaganda.”

“We need to move away from the bandwagon. If you are expecting more votes in your stronghold, you need 85% to come out and vote. The turnout in the Volta was not more than 70% and that is the stronghold of the NDC. If you do propaganda and the people don’t come out and vote, don’t blame anybody,” he added.



Meanwhile, he has noted that a young person has been allowed to hijack the party and do things anyhow.



He said the leadership of the party should blame itself and not anyone.



