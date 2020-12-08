You cannot rig the elections, you’ve lost - Clement Apaak tells Akufo-Addo

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak

Member of Parliament for Builsa South who has also retained his seat in the just ended parliamentary election has sent a word of caution to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) that no attempt to rig the elections would work.

The legislator opines that President Akufo-Addo has been rejected by the people but wants to subvert the will of the people.



In a statement, the MP noted that: “The rejection of the ” Chief corrupt clearing agent” and his thieving brigade, is reflected in the number of seats the NDC has so far won, and the current tally of certified by the EC itself.



As it stands, not only do we have a parliamentary majority, but we are set to add to what has been certified.”



Read his full statement below



Let it be known that any attempt to subvert the true will of the people by any means would be resisted.

It’s clear that the mother serpent of corruption, Akufo-Addo, and his corrupt baby serpents have been rejected by the good people of Ghana.



There is no doubt that John Dramani Mahama is the incoming President of the Republic of Ghana and will have a clear parliamentary majority to implement the People’s Manifesto.



I remain a citizen!

Dr. Clement Apaak



MP and MP-Elect, Builsa South



