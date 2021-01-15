You deceived your church members into voting for you - Akua Donkor drags Sofo Kyiriabosom

Flagbearer GUM, Christian Kwabena Andrews

The founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) Madam Akua Donkor has charged 2020 presidential of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Sofo Kyiriabosom to stop praising himself for getting more votes than other smaller political parties in the 2020 general elections.

The Ghana Union Movement (GUM) 2020 presidential candidate Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Sofo Kyiriabosom obtained more votes than all the other smaller political parties in Ghana.



He obtained 15,565 votes of the total votes in the 2020 elections.



Madam Akua Donkor speaking on Kumasi-based Angel FM drive time hosted by Ike De Unpredictable monitored by MyNewsGh.com said only church members of Sofo Kyiriabosom were deceived by his visionless campaign promises and therefore voted for him.



According to Madam Akua Donkor, her party Ghana Freedom Party is bigger than all the political parties in Ghana including NPP, NDC, GUM, CPP, and others.

“Kyiriabosom got higher votes than my party and other smaller political parties after 2020 elections because he was able to deceive all his church members. Only his church members voted for him because he (Kyiriabosom) came to the 2020 general elections with no campaign message,” Akua Donkor said.



“Instead of him (Sofo Kyiriabosom) to tell Ghanaians what he can do, he was sitting of television saying ‘Kwame Nkrumah is back’ with no campaign message. But he should thank God only his church members bought his visionless campaign message when Ghanaians rejected him”.



“NPP and NDC were founded with coup and blood but I went to Electoral Commission (EC) office for my registration to form a political party. How can you compare political parties which were formed through Coup D’états to my party (Ghana Freedom Party) which I genuinely went through the process to register," she quizzed.



Madam Akua Donkor appealed to Ghanaians to reject both NPP and NDC in the 2024 general elections and vote massively for Ghana Freedom Party to transform Ghana with good policies.