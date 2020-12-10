You deserve it – Former President Kufour congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has sent a heartfelt congratulations to president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.
The former president took to his social media handles to send the message.
He tweeted “Congratulations to the President-elect, @NAkufoAddo, you deserve it”
Congratulatory messages have been coming in thick and fast for the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he was declared winner by the electoral commission.
On Wednesday evening, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission at a press conference declared that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who represented the New Patriotic Party won the elections.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.59% while his closest contender, John Dramani Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.36% in the just ended polls.
Coming in third position was Ghana Union Movement (GUM), with 105,565 representing 0.85%
Convention People’s Party (CPP) came fourth with 12,215 (0.093%), followed by Ghana Freedom Party who polled 5,575, representing 0.042%.
Great Consolidated Popular Party is next with 3,574 (0.02%), People's National Convention with 10,887 representing 0.083%; Progressive People’s Party, 6,848 (0.052%), National Democratic Party, 6,612, (0.050%) and taking the last position is Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, 9,703 (0.074%).
CONGRATULATIONS to the President Elect @NAkufoAddo you deserve it.— John Agyekum Kufuor (@JohnAKufuor) December 9, 2020
The Electoral Commission indicated that these results were without those from the Techiman South constituency as they were still being contested.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- NPP, NDC MPs must work together for Ghana – Akufo-Addo
- NPP to review its system for electing Parliamentary Candidates after shocks – Mac Manu
- Election 2020: 5 dead in 61 electoral incidents – Police
- Ashanti Region records 34,858 rejected ballots in Presidential election
- My immediate task is to reverse effects of coronavirus on economy, lives – Akufo-Addo
- Read all related articles