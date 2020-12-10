You deserve it – Former President Kufour congratulates Nana Akufo-Addo

Former President Kufour and President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Agyekum Kufour has sent a heartfelt congratulations to president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for winning the 2020 presidential elections.

The former president took to his social media handles to send the message.



He tweeted “Congratulations to the President-elect, @NAkufoAddo, you deserve it”



Congratulatory messages have been coming in thick and fast for the president-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after he was declared winner by the electoral commission.



On Wednesday evening, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission at a press conference declared that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo who represented the New Patriotic Party won the elections.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo polled 6,730,413, representing 51.59% while his closest contender, John Dramani Mahama garnered 6, 214, 889 representing 47.36% in the just ended polls.

Coming in third position was Ghana Union Movement (GUM), with 105,565 representing 0.85%



Convention People’s Party (CPP) came fourth with 12,215 (0.093%), followed by Ghana Freedom Party who polled 5,575, representing 0.042%.



Great Consolidated Popular Party is next with 3,574 (0.02%), People's National Convention with 10,887 representing 0.083%; Progressive People’s Party, 6,848 (0.052%), National Democratic Party, 6,612, (0.050%) and taking the last position is Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker, an independent candidate, 9,703 (0.074%).





CONGRATULATIONS to the President Elect @NAkufoAddo you deserve it. — John Agyekum Kufuor (@JohnAKufuor) December 9, 2020

The Electoral Commission indicated that these results were without those from the Techiman South constituency as they were still being contested.