'You deserve to lose after constructing a bridge like this in Accra' – Bridget Otoo teases Dr. Okoe Boye

TV personality Bridget Otoo and ousted Member of Parliament, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Broadcaster Bridget Otoo is teasing Ledzokuku Member of Parliament, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who failed to secure a second term in the just-ended general election for constructing what looks like a grotesque bridge in his constituency.

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye who doubles as a Deputy Minister for Health lost to Ben Ayiku of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the just-ended parliamentary elections.



Interestingly, in the lead-up to the 2020 election when campaign activities were high, Dr. Okoe shared a photo of a makeshift bridge he has constructed for the people in his constituency.



He was using that as a tool to convince the electorates to vote in his favour at the December polls. But these people had different ideas and decided to vote him out of parliament.

That is why former TV3 presenter Bridget Otoo is saying he deserves to lose the election looking at the quality of bridge he constructed for his people especially in an acclaimed city like Accra.



See her post below:





On a more serious note, if you construct a bridge like this in the year 2020 in anywhere in Accra, you deserve to lose your seat ?? pic.twitter.com/QqWmARgXVp — #BeeDay ??????? (@Bridget_Otoo) December 14, 2020