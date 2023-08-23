'You do us, we do you' - Ashanti Region Electoral Area Coordinators to MPs, chairmen

Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia,

Association of Electoral Area Coordinators in the Ashanti Region has appeal to the Members of Parliament and Constituency Chairmen of the Ashanti Region to vote for the Vice President, HE Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in the upcoming Super Delegates Conference.

According to them; “…the grassroots have indicated that, once the super delegates vote for Dr. Bawumia, the polling station executives will also return the favour by voting for these MPs and Constituency Chairmen in the next parliamentary primaries and constituency elections.



“This is the reason why we are re-echoing their mantra, “you do us, and we do you.”



“We work directly and closely with the Polling Station executives and grassroots members of the party and are therefore in the best position to articulate ore concerns and interests.



They iterated that; “It is based on this that we make this humble and passionate appeal to the MPs and Constituency Chairmen for us all to throw our weight behind Vice President Bawumia as our Presidential candidate in the 2024 election.”

“As the mouthpiece of the grassroots and polling station executives in the party, they have tasked us to communicate their wish to the leadership of the party, and they say, it is either Bawumia or nobody else,” one of their leader said.



They also averred that when the Vice President visited the region, the MPs and Constituency Chairmen publicly declared their support for him saying “…and we find it right that they are reminded of their own declarations.



“So this statement is effectively a gentle reminder of their own declarations of support for the Vice President, as well as the consistent appeal and call on them by the grassroots to vote for Bawumia. We believe as honourable men, they will honourably keep to their word.”