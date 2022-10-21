10
You don’t have enough sense to ‘impart’ some into Mahama – Ashanti NDC flays NAPO

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh121212.jpeg Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Officials of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, in the Ashanti Region, have taken on Manhyia South Member of Parliament, Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

The party held a press conference on Thursday, October 20, 2022, to respond to some comments made by the MP earlier this week.

The MP, popularly referred to as NAPO is reported to have taken a swipe at former president John Dramani Mahama, among others stating that he was going to teach Mahama sense come 2024.

“There is a man called Matthew Opoku Prempeh who has stated at Suame that the NDC couldn’t bring any good candidate but John Dramani Mahama, that he is ready to verbally teach Mahama a lesson.

“Mr. NAPO, Mahama is not your mate, for all it’s worth, how much sense do you have to want to teach some to Mr. John Mahama?” an incensed party official stated.

He called out NAPO for his record at the Education Ministry accusing him of having denigrated teachers. “What was your record at the Education Ministry, did you not run down people who went to the Training College?”

He stressed that if NAPO had any sense to impart to anyone, he should start by sharing with Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to help him turn about the sinking economic fortunes of the country.

“We want to tell the Manhyia South MP that even if he has any sense as he claims, he should advance some to Bawumia to tackle the economic challenges so that people in his constituency – Alabar and Ashtown – to ameliorate the hardship and loss of livelihoods people are suffering.



SARA/PEN
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
