You don’t have to be a teacher to be GES boss – Education Ministry

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng

The Ministry of Education has stated that the Director General position at the Ghana Education Service is not a preserve of trained teachers.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, the Director General position is more of an administrative position, thus one does not necessarily need teaching skills to occupy the position, 3news.com reports.



Kwasi Kwarteng made these remarks while reacting to persons who have opposed the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah as the new Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES) because he is not a trained teacher.



The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) rejected the appointment of Dr. Eric Nkansah because he is a banker who has no background in teaching.



Addressing a press conference in Accra on Thursday, October 20, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonou, said that the appointment of the banker comes as a surprise as he is also a special assistant in the office of the minister.



“What annoyed and surprised all of us was that a new Director General has been appointed to the Ghana Education Service.

“The authority to appoint Director General of GES is the President of the land. Unfortunately, contrary to what the teacher unions indicated that we would want a Director General who is a professional teacher who has passed through the mill and can bring his knowledge, skills and influence to bear on the activities of teachers and non-teachers in the GES.



“Contrary to that, the gentleman who was appointed yesterday is not a teacher; he is a banking officer who was a special assistant in the office of the minister and has been appointed as the DG of the GES. We are not happy with this development; it is as of we don’t have professionals and well-educated people who have gone through the mill in education in this country to run education,” Carbonou said.



But Kwasi Kwarteng, in a statement he issued, indicated that the argument of NAGRAT does not make sense.



“The logic that you’ve got to have had only a teaching career before you can manage the Ghana Education Service is not only illogical but shameful.



“The role of a GES Boss goes beyond teaching. Alas! it is more administrative! Besides, not everyone within the GES space is a teacher (non-teaching staff). What happens to them assuming such logic is to be sustained? Our union leaders must come again!” he said.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:











IB/DA