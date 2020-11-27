You don’t need your parents after JHS - Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Ayawaso West Wuogon MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has stated that children do not need their parents after completing Junior High School due to the New Patriotic Party’s flagship Free Senior High School initiative.

Speaking at a campaign rally held at the American House in East Legon, the MP noted that the destiny of Ghanaian children was in their own hands because the government has allowed them to further their second cycle education at no cost.



According to her, the NPP will ensure access to university tuition is made easy hence they shouldn’t be swayed by the promises of other political parties.



“Don’t let anyone deceive you, vote for Free SHS,” Lydia Seyram Alhassan stated at the rally which was held on November 25, 2020.

She added, “Now it’s not only that, when you complete Free SHS you are going to University. Your destiny is now in your own hands, you don’t even need your parents after JHS.”



Lydia Seyram Alhassan while speaking at the rally also hailed President Akufo-Addo as a hardworking man who will not rest on his job until he fulfils his promises.



“Akufo-Addo is a bulldozer, he doesn’t sleep till the work is done. We all won’t sleep till the work is done,” she stated.