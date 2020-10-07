You got it all wrong! - Maurice Ampaw tells Mac Manu

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has chided the Campaign Manager for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Peter Mac Manu for suggesting that the law be amended to allow traditional rulers partake in active politics.

According to him, it's sad for a seasoned politician to make such a recommendation.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Ampaw said: "It’s unfortunate for Mac Manu to lower the chieftaincy institution to the level of politics so I think he should come again, he has gotten it wrong".



"Politics is a dangerous and dirty game and Ghana politics attracts insults so we don’t want the chieftaincy institution as noble as it is to be engaging in partisan politics," he added.



On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Mr. Manu said it was about time the country considered an amendment of the law, which bars traditional leaders from actively engaging in partisan politics.

According to him, times have changed and traditional rulers, like other Ghanaians, have the right to engage in politics.



Manu said “The chiefs have been doing this since 1992. If anything at all the nation, the citizenry must find a way of meeting the National House of Chiefs to have a discussion on it. Democracy and democratic practices like elections is a journey."



“Along the journey, there might be some curves which may need to be sharpened. So for now if there is anything wrong we have to sharpen it," he added.



Manu made these comments in an interview with TV3’s Komla Adom.