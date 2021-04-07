You got it all wrong - Muntaka to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on Speaker's appointments

Muntaka believes the comments Kyei-Mensah is making of Bagbin are inaccurate

Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka, the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament, has described as inaccurate the assertions by Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, that Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin is filling his office with too many members of the NDC.

The Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame was speaking on a program on JoyNews where he stated, among other things, accusations on the Speaker of Parliament of turning his office into an enclave of the National Democratic Congress.



“You [Speaker] have brought in Kofi Attor who is the Vice-Chairman of the party as an adviser. He has brought in two former MPs. He says he is bringing them on as advisers. Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the party is now on the Parliamentary Service Board and then, Gayheart Mensah is also coming to the Speaker’s office.



“So, you are turning that place into an enclave for the NDC,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.



This, in the estimation of the MP for Asawase, is inaccurate and does not fully represent the situation at hand.

Mohammed Mubarak-Muntaka added that the standing orders of Parliament make it impossible for any Speaker to advance any political interests and so to imply that, the MP is wrong.



“How can the Speaker serve a political interest when the only time the Speaker can do something on his own or exercise his discretion is when our standing orders have not made provision for.



“So, everything that the Speaker does in the House, it is governed by the Standing Orders,” he stated.