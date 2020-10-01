You had bigger crowds in 2016 but I still beat you - Akufo-Addo jabs Mahama

File photo Mr Mahama at a rally in 2016

In what is a clear attempt to deflate the optimism of the John Dramani Mahama campaign, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the large crowds greeting his main contender in the 2020 polls mean nothing.

According to the President, although Mr Mahama had bigger crowds during the 2016 electioneering campaign, he lost the polls to him.



"We are going to win this election big time. It is obvious from our works and the reception we are getting across the country. We are going to win based on our record and we have against us someone whose record is very poor.



“He is probably the worse in our record. I am not scared at all by the crowd following him because there were bigger crowds in 2016 but we all know what happened,” the President said.



Nana Akufo-Addo made the remarks on Hello FM in Kumasi.

In the last elections, Nana Akufo-Addo, then in opposition, defeated President Mahama by 53.8 per cent to 44.4 per cent.



Many analysts believe that Akufo-Addo beat Mahama in 2016 by capitalising on an economy that was slowing due to falling prices for gold, oil and cocoa exports.



Mahama had beaten Akufo-Addo in 2012 but accepted defeat immediately in 2016.



The 2016 election is among Ghana’s fiercely contested but peaceful polls.