19
Menu
News

You had to be reshuffled in 2021 - Asiedu Nketiah to Haruna Iddrisu and co

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah And Haruna Iddrisu Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Haruna Iddrisu

Thu, 2 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has revealed that changes to the NDC leadership in Parliament needed to take place in March 2021.

The process delayed till last month when the party notified Parliament of changes which included replacing Haruna Iddrisu with Cassiel Ato Forson as Minority Leader.

The party also replaced Haruna’s deputy and Chief Whip.

Addressing concerns about the timing of the party’s changes, Asiedu Nketiah said the changes had actually delayed by two years.

“We needed to have done these changes as far back as March 2021, we’ve delayed and the closer we got to elections, the more difficult it will become to implement such changes and we think that that is the best time to go about the changes.

“The leadership that we have just changed, they’ve done their part. We needed them at the time we chose them, we felt that they possess the skill set that could meet the challenges as at that time and they discharged their work creditably.

“Now, we are facing new set of emerging challenges and so it is only reasonable to go for a new set of leadership that possesses the skill set that will be able to discharge the responsibilities that have emerged because of the changing times,” he told party faithful in London last week.

SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: