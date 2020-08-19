Politics

'You have PhD in corruption' - Sam George tells Deputy Information Minister

The two appeared as guests on Gh Today morning show on GhOne TV with Serwaa Amihere

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Samuel Nartey George has described Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide as a person with PhD in corruption.

The MP made this comment today, August 19, 2020 whiles on Gh Today morning show on GhOne TV with Serwaa Amihere.



On the program which was monitored by GhanaVanguard.com closely, Hon. Sam George made a 'corrupt' comment which got the Hon. Deputy Minister irritated.



Responding to Sam George's comment; Pius asked the latter if he really understands corruption is.



Sam George who saw the question as an opportunity to remind viewers of the program the corruption scandal Pius was involved in, replied by saying he does not understand corruption because he is not corrupt and that is why he will not engage in any.

The MP further stated on the show that Pius' presence in government as Deputy Information Minister despite his involvement in corrupt practices is an indictment to the fight against corruption.



