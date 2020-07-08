Politics

You have my support – NDC PC for Dome-Kwabenya to Opoku-Agyemang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, Elikplim Akurugu, has congratulated Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her selection as the running mate of former president John Mahama.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be partnering Mr. Mahama in the 2020 general elections against the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia ticket of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She becomes the first woman to have attained such position in the NDC, a feat Mrs. Akuguru described as historic.



“This is another first from our visionary leader, former President John Dramani Mahama, who has always believed in the capabilities of women as part of nation builders,” she said in a congratulatory message.



Below is her full message



NDC PC FOR DOME-KWABENYA, ELIKPLIM AKURUGU, CONGRATULATES PROF. NAANA JANE OPOKU-AGYEMANG

On behalf of the entire membership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, I wish to congratulate Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang on her historic feat and endorsement as the vice presidential candidate of our great party.



This is another first from our visionary leader, former President John Dramani Mahama, who has always believed in the capabilities of women as part of nation builders.



Ghanaian women will forever be grateful to His Excellency John Mahama for always showing the way and making it possible for us to always have a significant role to play in the party, and also at the national level when he was in power.



On behalf of the Women’s Wing of the NDC in Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, we wish to pledge our unflinching support to Prof. Opoku-Agyemang and want to assure her that she can always count on us to succeed.



I want to call on all women in Ghana to support this noble cause aimed at giving us our first shot at the Office of the Vice President. History must be made and the time has come to prove that women believe in themselves.

I am for Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, what about you?



Signed



Elikplim Akurugu NDC Parliamentary Candidate for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency July 7, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.