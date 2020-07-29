Politics

You have to serve Ghana not a political party – NDC to Ghana Police Service

File photo of policemen

Following the Ghana Police Service’s invitation to the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Mavis Hawa Koomson for firing warning shots at a registration centre on July 20, 2020, the Awutu Senya East Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Delali Seworkpor has reminded the security service not to be bias in handling the case.

Mr Seworkpor stressed the need for the Police to uphold their core mandate which is to serve the nation and be devoid of politics.



He added that the more culprits are freed without being subjected to prosecutions , it rather incites criminals to work harder.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, he stated that “The police must come to a realization that their foremost responsibility is to the state and not any political party. Power is transient. The more you allow people who have engaged in the act of violence, political vigilantism to go scot-free without ensuring that punitive measures are being taken to serve as a deterrent emboldens people to do the same thing.".

The party is, however, following keenly the investigations as the security agency is doing its work.



Mavis Hawa Koomson on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, admitted firing gunshots at a voters registration centre in her constituency to disperse irate NDC youth who were in the process of attacking her.



The MP indicated she went to the place because she heard her opponent had bussed people from other places to the registration centre.

