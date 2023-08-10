You lied your way to power – KKD chides Akufo-Addo over hardship

Ghanaian veteran broadcaster King Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, popularly known as KKD has expressed disappointment in the way President Akufo-Addo is governing Ghana, stressing the need for him to change his ways.

According to the media sonsultant, the time has come for Ghanaians to speak up against bad policies and the maladministration of the NPP government especially as the economy is crumbling.



He indicated that prior to the 2016 eletions that resulted in the defeat of the John Mahama administration, Akufo-Addo made a lot of promises and spoke to the conscience of the electorates for their mandate to serve the country but has turned away from the promises.



KKD who was speaking on Inside Politics hosted by Mugabe Maase on Power FM/TV XYZ referred to an interview Akufo-Addo, then opposition leader, granted Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM in the run up to the 2016 general elections where he narrated the Ghanaian challenges and proffered practicable solutions which he has failed to tackle in power.



In that interview, the NPP flagbearer then maligned the Mahama administration and tagged him and his appointees as incompetent while pointing to unemployment and rising cost of living for the average Ghanaian as the reasons he was soliciting votes from Ghanaians to serve them.



“Even now, things are hard and it looks like there are no leaders in the country,” he said in Akan while charging Ghanaians to try him. “Today as we speak, some Ghanaians have relocated to Ivory Coast to find jobs and this is because jobs are scarce in our country.”



After watching the video clip which was aired on the programme, KKD said, “I don’t know whether our president at the time was speaking about how he had planned to govern us.”

He said the issues Akufo-Addo raised are prevalent under his watch as the president of the country, adding “they were lies.”



KKD said it is disgraceful that Akufo-Addo knows no shame and did not correct the wrongs of his predecessor but has plunged the country into severe hardship than he met the country when he was sworn in as a president.



He mentioned the high cost of living, the lack of jobs for the youth, heightening corruption and impunity as well as creating wealth for a few family and friends in the NPP government as what Akufo-Addo kicked against when he was seeking the mandate of Ghanaians.



To him, Akufo-Addo has failed woefully because he knew the challenges and solutions of the country but has failed to draft policies that will assuage the plights of the people.



Watch the programme here from 1:21:00 onwards



