You'll hand over power if you lose 2024 elections - Charles Owusu to Bryan Acheampong

Former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, Charles Owusu has condemned the Minister for Agriculture and MP for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong, over his recent comments labelled as "seditious" while delivering a speech at Mpraeso.

Addressing supporters of the New Patriotic Party at Mpraeso, the Minister stated categorically that "if the NDC dares to use threats, violence and foolishness in the 2024 election, we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men".



He added; "It will never happen that we, the NPP, will stand on a platform to hand over power to the NDC."



Mr. Bryan Acheampong has since come under a barrage of criticisms with the largest opposition National Democratic Congress petitioning the Police to immediately arrest him for what they describe as "reckless and treasonable" comments.



However, the New Patriotic Party has jumped to the minister's defence.



"This call from Bryan Acheampong is important when former President John Dramani Mahama is on record to have recklessly stated on various platforms that the NDC was born out of revolution therefore no one can unleash violence better than the NDC political party for that matter 2024 elections is a do or die affair," the NPP National Organizer, Henry Nana Boakye argued.



Tackling the issue during "Kokrokoo" panel discussion show on Peace FM, Charles Owusu blasted the NPP for supporting the statements made by Bryan Acheampong.

To him, Bryan Acheampong's comments "need not be encouraged. This is not something that needs explanation".



He stated emphatically that no government, neither the NPP nor NDC or whatever political party, can decide not to hand over power to the successive government if the party loses the elections.



"Nobody can say he won't hand over power when he loses power. We don't have to even entertain this; no person can say that. It won't happen in this country. What can you do if you lose power?...You leave government when you lose power because, you see, opposition party doesn't lose power. They win power. It's government in power that loses power," he snapped.



He cautioned the NPP and Bryan Acheampong to desist from making such comments, asking "what can you do if you lose power?".



"You will hand over. This (Bryan Acheampong's) statement isn't something we should encourage", he stressed.



