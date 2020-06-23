Politics

You’ll have yourselves to blame if you keep NPP or NDC in power - Kofi Gane

Independent presidential candidate, Marricke Kofi Gane has stressed the need for Ghanaians to reject the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming 2020 presidential polls.

The aspirant says Ghanaians will have themselves to blame should they vote for the NPP and NDC since, in his view, they have failed in delivering on what they promised Ghanaians.



He said: "They (umbrella) weren’t competent, and these (elephant) aren’t either. These (elephant) called they (umbrella) incompetent. You bore the brunt of they (umbrella) and voted them out for these (elephant) and are again currently bearing the brunt of your decision making.



You will get to decide again soon but this time there is a better alternative,… not that they (umbrella) and these (elephant) were originally.

"Do you want to continue making those (umbrella + elephant) same mistakes… If you do, you will only have yourselves to blame.”





