General News

You'll know your fate when government changes - Effutu NDC PC to Police Commander

Chief Superintendent Samuel Okanta, the Winneba Police Commander

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) parliamentary candidate for Effutu, James Kofi Annan, has cautioned the Winneba Police Commander to stop being bias against the NDC or he’ll have himself to blame when there’s a change of government.

According to him, Chief Superintendent Okanta has consistently been doing the bidding of the ruling New Patriotic Party(NPP) and has failed to remain neutral in matters between the NDC and the NPP in Effutu.



The Police Commander on Wednesday ordered the arrest of James Kofi Annan after he reportedly disrupted the arbitration hearing of challenged voter ID card holders.



He became agitated after some people he’s alleged to have illegally bussed into Effutu were denied their ID cards and started attacking some of the members of the committee overseeing the process.



Speaking to the media, James Kofi Annan stated that Chief Superintendent Okanta develops cold feet whenever he has to take action against wrong-doing NPP members and rather leave them to walk about freely.

He warned that Winneba will know no peace as Ghana heads to the general elections if Chief Superintendent Okanta does is not neutral.



“If the Police Commander wants Winneba to remain peaceful he should do should be professional and neutral. It was wrong and unfair to arrest only NDC supporters and leave the NPP supporters to go free, this will not bring peace to Winneba.



“We won’t sit down and allow the Police Commander to continue being bias, he should stop harassing NDC supporters. He should remember that a government will be kicked out of power and another government will assume power. When this happens what will be your fate if you don’t want to be neutral as a police commander.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.