You’ll lose 2020 polls even if you rig – Islamic Cleric

Numerologist and Philosopher, Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril, has sent a strong warning to a particular political party that no amount of manipulation or rigging can save them of defeat in the 2020 elections.

Mallam Jibril is credited for accurately predicting in 2015 and 2016 respectively with numbers that Trump, Akufo-Addo and Buhari will win the polls. He has made another prediction for this year’s general elections.



Mallam Jibril has predicted that this year’s polls will make Ghana a centre of attraction for the international community reiterating that attempts to manipulate the Electoral Commission (EC) to veto certain decisions will not save the said party from the impeding defeat.



“Any political party that relies on hacking or rigging the elections (2020) or focusing on the support or veto of the electoral commission, should start mourning its loss before the voting day”.



“This year, the length and breadth of the country will be full of unexpected desperate international observers and other local and international concern democratic groups I foresee.

“There is no election that will have eyes, ears, and hearts in the democratic dispensation of the 21st century than the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections of Ghana and that of America respectively.



“Citizens of these two respective countries must have confidence in God that the legal vote of their choice will be reflected in the system (whether manually or electronically) God willing. Finally, if any party is having a track record to base on or convince the people on their side together with prayers and supplication is the last option but nothing else”, he revealed in an article.



Mallam Sham-una Uztaz Jibril had earlier revealed that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is in a comfortable lead as far his assessment in the spiritual realm is concerned.



“I am yet to come out with the figures but in the spiritual data, the NDC and Mahama are leading in the 2020 polls”, Mallam Sham-una Ustaz Jibril revealed on a Tamale-based Television station.

