General News

You'll make a good veep, we're proud of you - Komenda Chief endorses Naana Opoku-Agyemang

Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, running mate for the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

The Omanhene of the Komenda traditional area, Nana Kwadwo Kru II has commended the National Democratic Congress for appointing Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as running mate for the party's flagbearer and former President, John Dramani Mahama.

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang paid a courtesy call on the Komenda traditional council.



The Chief expressed exceeding joy for her Vice Presidential candidacy stressing he has always known that Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, especially from the time she was appointed Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, will go far in life.



"It is an honour to have one of our own to be given such an appointment," he said.



He also believed Prof. Opoku-Agyemang will be a good partner for Mahama and make the people of Komenda proud.

He gave her his blessings and wished her the best of luck in her appointment.



Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang also thanked the Chiefs and sought their prayers and support stating "the journey is not going to be easy".



She later engaged with women groups, traders and youth in Komenda urging them to support her to restore the glory of Komenda.



Prof Naana Opoku-Agyemang was accompanied by the Central Regional Chairman of NDC, EKT Addo, former Ministers, former MMDCEs and party faithfuls.

