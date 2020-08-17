Politics

You’ll pay only 6-months’ rent advance when I’m elected as MP - Dumelo

NDC parliamentary candidate for Ayawaso West Wuogon, John Dumelo

The issue of renting a house in Ghana remains a major challenge due to the huge sums of money needed before an individual can secure a room.

The least amount of money a landlord would take from a potential tenant is two years advance and it’s sometimes worrying because not all are financially stable to foot the required bills in the heat of the moment.



Due to this, parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dumelo, has promised Ghanaians of pushing for the enforcement of the rent control act.



He stated that Ghanaians, especially the youth would pay at most 6 months rents advance instead of the ‘habitual’ 2 years when he is elected as the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.



Taking to his social media platform – Twitter – to make this promise to Ghanaians ahead of the 2020 elections, John Dumelo wrote, “One of the first things I will do when I get to parliament is to push for the enforcement of the rent control act. We need to pay, at most, 6 months’ rent advance. How can we (youth especially) survive in an economy where we have to pay 2 years upfront? Not right. We dey bleed. #idey4u.”

The campaign promise, Mr Dumelo noted that, when rolled out would lessen the pressure on Ghanaians in this poverty-stricken economy.



Read below John Dumelo's tweet.





