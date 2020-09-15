General News

You’ll regret voting for Mahama – Kennedy Agyapong warns Ghanaians

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong

The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong says the greatest mistake any Ghanaian will make is to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.

Ghana has less than three months to go to the polls with Akufo-Addo preaching ‘four more for Nana’ while Mahama wants a chance ‘right the wrongs’ of his last administration.



Both parties have in the manifestos outlined some promises which if given the nod it will execute.



The NPP with Akufo-Addo as its leader has among other things promised to build a domestic airport in Cape Coast and also build hospitals in each district.



Mahama, the flagbearer of the NDC has on the other hand promised to legalize Okada and pay 50% fees of tertiary students.



Speaking on Net2 TV on Monday, September 14, 2020, Kennedy Agyapong reminded Ghanaians of the hardships they endured from 2012 to 2016.

He noted that Ghanaians will be setting the country back for years if they pick Mahama ahead of Akufo-Addo.



Kennedy Agyapong asked Ghanaians not to plunge the country into hardship by voting for Mahama.



“The only good thing you can do in this country is to vote for Akufo-Addo. If you don’t take care, you’ll put your hands on your head and cry. I told Ghanaians during President Kufuor’s time, that if you make a mistake and vote for NDC, you’ll regret”.



“We saw the hardships we went through for eight years under the NDC. They are coming back with promises. We gave them the benefit of the doubt because Mills had not been a president before but this time they have been there for eight years and they couldn’t deliver”.



“Akufo-Addo’s one term can be compared to NDC four terms. Four years of Akufo-Addo’s performance supersedes NDC’s sixteen years. Because they always come back and destroy”, he said.

