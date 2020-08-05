General News

You’ll remain a former president for the rest of your life – Minister shades Mahama

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan

Central Regional Minister Kwamena Duncan has predicted defeat for former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.

According to Kwamena Duncan the NDC flagbearer has nothing useful to offer Ghanaians.



He said on Peace FM that the NDC, after realizing that their chances in the December elections is slim, have resorted to ‘ethnocentric statements to incite certain tribes against the government and make them unpopular.



Kwamena Duncan asserted that there is grand plan by the NDC disrupt the peace in the country.



“President Mahama, former president and he will continue to remain so for the rest of his life,” Kwamena Duncan said.



“All that they are doing is a grand plan to destroy the peace in the country. They have nothing good to say to Ghanaians. They simply do not have any good policy for Ghanaians. So, what they are doing now is to divide the country and insight. What they are doing is hate for vote, incitement for vote, division for votes.

Reacting to controversy over the deployment of soldiers to registration centres, Kwamena Duncan said it was standard practise.



According to him the government acted in accordance with the law and must be commended for making moves to forestall any act of violence”.



“In every election year, military officers are deployed alongside other security agencies. On the of the Supreme Court ruling, the presence of the military on the ground was huge. What that means is that as the commander in chief of the armed forces you can’t aloof and allow things get out of control. Are you telling me that if you were the president and in charge of security, with all these naked threats which have been issued before this exercise, you were going to sit and look on,” he said.



John Mahama is seeking a return to the seat of governance after being kicked out four years ago.



To help him achieve his aim, Mahama has appointed renowned educationist Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate.

