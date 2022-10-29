You misled many young girls with your feminist theories-Education Ministry PRO fires Gifty Anti

Gifty Anti

TV personality, Oheneyere Gifty, has come under fire for allegedly misleading many young girls with her hardline feminist theories before her marriage.

A spokesperson at the Education Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, is the one leading the charge against the celebrated TV personality.



“This is what you did and destroyed the identity of many young women who followed you religiously but blindly,” Kwateng posted on his Facebook wall on Wednesday.



He was reacting to Gifty Anti’s statement that “People perceive powerful women, confident women, and successful women as rude. But these are characters in both men and women. Of course, when you find yourself in a certain position, there are certain barriers you need to put in place to protect yourself.”



Below is Kwarteng’s full response

This is what you did and destroyed the identity of many young women who followed you religiously but blindly.



Sadly, You have reduced life to a competition between men and women. In your attempt to help young women find their identity, you erroneously created an impression as if the only thing they need in this world is their career and that life is all about how they can be better than men.



Young women were told the only important variable necessary for their development was their career and nothing else. Today you betrayed the very principles you stood for. I wish you have the courage to re-educate them that a well-balanced aggregation of family, marriage & career is equally vital to one’s identity. And that they can still get to the top without seeing men as their competitors.



To over-emphasis career at the altar of others has proven to be consequentially unfulfilling, especially in a world where our identity is largely corporate and shaped by society