You must put your best foot forward to win the debate - Asiedu Nketiah on Minority reshuffle

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has indicated that reshuffling its leadership in Parliament aligns with the party’s agenda ahead of the 2024 elections.

According to him, the 2024 elections will basically be around the economy therefore there is a need for the party to put finance and economic experts around the people to ensure they are able to the community to Ghanaians to do things better.



He added that the party made the right decision with regard to the new leadership, as the party must put its best foot forward to win the elections.



"The 2024 election is going to be fought around the economy, so the debate is basically going to be about the economy. So, if you are a serious party fighting to win an election, you must put your best foot forward to win the debate."



"You can’t just tell people that the economy is in shambles when you have not been able to put your experts there to be able to communicate to Ghanaians how you will do things better. So, this is the point where we need our finance and economic people around, and that is why we put them there," Citinewsroom quoted Asiedu Nketiah.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced changes in its leadership in Parliament.

According to the party, the decision is in the ultimate interest of the party.



In line with prioritising the economy, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is a former deputy minister for finance, has taken over from Haruna Iddrisu as the new minority leader. Ellembelle MP, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, will replace James Klutse Avedzi as Deputy Minority Leader.



Kwame Agbodza becomes the Chief Whip for the opposition side and will be deputised by Banda MP Ahmed Ibrahim and Ada legislator Comfort Doyo Ghansah, respectively.



NYA/SEA