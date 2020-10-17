You never learned lessons from your presidential experience - Kwamena Duncan scolds Mahama

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama over his comments regarding insecurity in Ghana.

Mr. John Dramani Mahama, who doubles as the 2020 Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asked the Akufo-Addo government to deal with the growing spate of crimes in the country.



His comment comes on the heels of the murder of Mfantseman Member of Parliament (MP), Ekow Kwansah Hayford by robbers.



The Mfantseman MP was shot dead by highway robbers on his return from a campaign trip.



Mr. Mahama, commiserating with the bereaved family in a Facebook post, said; “I have received the shocking news of the death of Hon. Ekow Quansah Hayford, MP for Mfantseman in a reported armed robbery attack. My condolence to his family. This is the most despicable act, and we all look forward to the security agencies investigating and arresting those involved and bringing them speedily to justice."



“There is a growing climate of insecurity in Ghana. Dastardly armed robberies and violent crime have become a common occurrence. I urge the government and the security agencies to do more to protect the Ghanaian people.”





He also called for security protection for the Members of Parliament saying, “it’s probably also time to look at the provision of armed police guards for our MPs”.



But Kwamena Duncan is alarmed by the tribute of Mr. John Dramana to the family of the late Ekow Kwansah Hayford.



He found Mr. Mahama's tribute to be distasteful saying the latter sought to make political capital and so wondered why he (Mahama) would take advantage of the unfortunate incident.



''It's sad that a painful death like this and a former President [is] wanting to ride on the back of bloodshed for political capital.''

On the part of Mahama's tribute where he says there is a growing insecurity in Ghana, Mr. Duncan reminded him of the unsolved murder cases under his leadership as President of Ghana.



To him, Mr. John Mahama is always ''quick to a conclusion''.



''It so baffles me that I ask myself, is it because he's in a contest?'', he questioned.



"When did an incident of armed robbery resulting in a murder become peculiar under Akufo-Addo's regime? And so straightaway, as you send your sympathetic message to the wife and the family, you have make political capital out of it. This shows that President Mahama never learned anything out of his Presidential experience," Kwamena Duncan added while contributing to Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme.