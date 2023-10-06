You're a 'beneficiary of hooliganism' if protesters are hooligans - Kwesi Pratt 'fires' BoG governor

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has berated the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison over his feedback to the #OccupyBoG protesters who thronged the premises of the bank on Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

The protesters marched to the Bank of Ghana to petition the Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, and his deputies to resign over accusations that they have mismanaged the bank resulting in a staggering loss of GH¢60.8 billion.



The Governor, according to a publication by Central Banking, in response to the protest says it was "completely unnecessary” and emphasized neither he nor his deputies will step down.



“The Minority in parliament have many channels to channel their grievances in civilised societies, not through demonstrations in the streets as hooligans,” Central Banking further quoted Dr. Addison.



Kwesi Pratt finds the Governor's choice of words very unfortunate.



According to him, if protesters are hooligans, then Dr. Addison is a "beneficiary of the hooliganism" because the President who appointed him was once an active member of demonstrations in the country.



Mr. Pratt wished the Governor had abstained from making such comments, stating "he didn't talk properly at all".

"That hooliganism partly contributed to you becoming a Governor. Those who have the authority and have appointed you to become a Governor at the Bank of Ghana were actively involved in demonstrations. So, if the demonstration is hooliganism, then you are a beneficiary of hooliganism .



“I'm ashamed for the Governor and Bank of Ghana," he replied while discussing the matter on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



