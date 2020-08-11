Politics

You’re a lunatic who sits on TV and speaks gibberish – Asiedu-Nketia fires John Boadu

General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has described his colleague General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu as a lunatic who sits on television and spews garbage.

“If John Boadu was in his right senses, he will not come and sit on television and be claiming they were sent [alleged Ivorian nationals] by Asiedu Nketia. From where?” he vented his anger on the NPP scribe on Joy FM.



“Why will I ask my agent to challenge them? Please I want Joy Fm to expose the lunacy in politics, the lunatic that is parading as General Secretary in this country”, he said.



“Follow up at the police station and then follow up with the Electoral Commission and all the 66 people, and you will find out that there are all challenges filed by the NDC people against the Ivorians”, he revealed.

John Boadu in a statement on Monday accused Mr Asiedu-Nketia for busing foreigners from neighboring countries to register in the just ended voter register exercise, particularly, Banda Kabrono.



But Mr. Asiedu-Nketia said Banda Karbrono which is a border town in the Bono region is a stronghold of the NPP.



“I expect the Commission to take action against the Electoral Officers who allowed these people to register in the first place, and having been challenged by NDC agents will still release the voters ID cards for the 66 Ivorians.”

