You’re an attention-seeker, a desperate liar – Alidu Seidu hits back at Muntaka

The Former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Asokore Mampong Alhaji Alidu Seidu has described the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is a desperate liar doing everything possible to catch the eyes of the public.
“At a good time, I will expose Muntaka for everyone to see. I have not bought any house as he is claiming. He is just a liar and a desperate man wanting attention after elections”, the former MCE fumed while responding to claims he [Alidu Seidu] used to earn GH¢500 as a local radio presenter.
Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak who is the NDC Chief Whip in parliament claims the immediate past MCE in his area upon assumption of office as negotiated with his landlord and bought a house he was living in with other tenants and afterwards ejected all his co-tenants who had lived amicably with him for years.
Reacting to the claims on several radio platforms in Kumasi monitored by MyNewsGh.com, the failed New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP urged Ghanaians to disregard rumours from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker, Hon. Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak.
“We all know what is happening currently happening in the country. Muntaka is the person who is saying a judge tried bribing NDC MP to vote. Let ignore him for many good reasons”, Alhaji Alidu fumed adding “I don’t own a complete house as I speak”
