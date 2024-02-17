You’re no longer a propaganda secretary – Nana B cautions Fifi Kwetey over tribal rhetoric

Henry Nana Boakye, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed against divisive rhetoric in the political space.
Nana B, as he is affectionately called, lamented how senior party officials have recently been caught using such tribal and ethnic rhetoric, citing the specific case of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) General Secretary.
Kwetey reportedly referred to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flagbearer in the 2024 polls, in derogatory terms during a party event in the Northern Region.
This, Nana B held, was unacceptable in the current political climate.
Contributing to discussions on Accra-based Peace FM’s Kokrokoo Morning Show this week, he submitted: “The stage at which we are now, any divisive rhetoric is no good. You stand in public and claim the 2024 election is between two candidates principally and that one of them is a disgrace [and] humiliation to the people of the north.
“It is disgusting, and now you are a General Secretary of the party; I wouldn’t want to compare you to anyone, but a similar incident occurred when he was in the Volta Region; a video emerged of him making ethnically-charged comments, literally saying the youth should see NDC as a cult.
“It doesn’t help, Fifi Kwetey, you are my senior brother; once upon a time, you were a propaganda secretary; you have passed that stage; you are a party leader who should not be uttering such comments,” he concluded.
