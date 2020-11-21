'You're not allowed to keep beards' – IGP warns officers ahead of 2020 polls

Inspector General of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh

The Inspector General Of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has ordered that police personnel who will be deployed for election duties should not keep beards.

According to him, except for those who have been advised medically not to shave, other police officers must endeavour to trim down all their beards.



Touching on the issue, he said persons with special conditions are expected to provide the Police administration with an “Excused Shaving” document to prove their condition.



The IGP has also ordered that the Police must ensure uniformity in terms of outfit. He said officers must stick to their traditional uniforms which are in the colours of Blue Black, Black and Police camouflage with the appropriate headgear.

Also, officers of the Criminal Investigative Department of the Ghana Police Service are expected to wear their covert and overt uniforms with their ID Cards readily available for verification.



“In view of public enquiries on the police uniforms to be used for this year’s Presidential and Parliamentary Elections, the Inspector-General of Police Mr James Oppong-Boanuh has directed that all Police Officers wear the traditional police uniforms which are in the colours of blue-black, black and police camouflage; be it office or operational wear with the appropriate headgear for police duties. Plain clothed officers of the Criminal Investigations and Police Intelligence Departments (CID and PID) will, however, wear their approved overt and covert uniforms with their ID cards readily available for identification.”, he said in a statement



The statement further added that officers who will engage in all forms of misconduct will be subjected to disciplinary actions if caught.