You’re obsessed with NDC - Mahama claps back at Gabby over incompetent tag

Founder of Danquah Institute, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko and former president John Dramani Mahama

In an attempt to salvage the fortunes of his campaign and re-election bid, former President John Dramani Mahama who is the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has countered one of the several political pokes from a nephew to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

It would be recalled that Gabby Otchere-Darko in one of his numerous political posts on Twitter accused the former president of incompetence after a campaign flier featuring John Mahama and his running mate hit the internet.



Per the content of the campaign flier, John Mahama and his running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang had promised to rescue Ghana’s democracy from elephant size government, financial sector, health sector and agric sector.



Gabby who didn’t understand the import of the former president's campaign promise took to his Twitter page to vent his spleen.



He wrote, “Clearly incompetence can be both chronic & incurable, transcending electoral cycles. How can any serious alternative govt promise to rescue democracy from financial sector, health sector and agric sector? What will be left? Whoever is leading NDC campaign publicity doesn’t get it.”



However, John Mahama who did not take the jab lightly also took to his official Twitter handle, July 31, 2020, to equally retort in the same measure he had received.

The former president in his post insinuated that the Gabby Otchere Darko who has been nicknamed “De facto Prime Minister” is obsessed with the NDC thus his consistent urge to take a swipe at the opposition party at the least chance.



While justifying the content of his campaign flier, Mahama noted that it was not an official product of the party but the work of an “overly enthusiastic party supporter.”



His post read, “Clearly some psychosis can lead to unrestrained obsession. The ad referred to is not official & it’s obvious to all. Besides, I thought our ‘PM’ would be busy with weightier matters of state than an amateur ad put out by an overly enthusiastic supporter of our party.”





Clearly some psychosis can lead to unrestrained obsession. The ad referred to is not official & it’s obvious to all. Besides, I thought our ‘PM’ would be busy with weightier matters of state than an amateur ad put out by an overly enthusiastic supporter of our party. pic.twitter.com/qxAnHVM1mw — John Dramani Mahama (@JDMahama) July 31, 2020

Clearly incompetence can be both chronic & incurable, transcending electoral cycles. How can any serious alternative govt promise to rescue democracy from financial sector, health sector and agric sector? What will be left? Whoever is leading NDC campaign publicity doesn’t get it pic.twitter.com/VRLKst3CV6 — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) July 30, 2020

