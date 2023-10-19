You relocated judges but sent letters for Akosombo Dam spillage victims to relocate - Malik Basintale slams govt, VRA

Deputy Communications Officer of the NDC, Malik Basintale

The Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has called out the government and the management of the Volta River Authority (VRA) following the disaster that has befallen in the Volta region, Eastern region, and parts of the Greater Accra region.

According to him, the government, the Volta River Authority (VRA) sent only a letter to announce the spillage without any pragmatic steps to help the communities to relocate.



Speaking on Metro TV, the deputy communications officer, pointed out what appeared as double standards; citing the relocation of high court judges for the construction of the National Cathedral.



“This is not the first time we are having such a situation in this country. Governments have taken steps to relocate people who will be affected in one way or the other by a decision of the government.



“The recent very expensive hole that was dug around the parliament house, the National Cathedral, when they were going to start its digging, high court judges who were there were relocated and provided structures. They were even taken into high plush buildings just because the government was going to commence work. Why is it that another decision that is going to be taken by the government and the Akosombo dam spill, you only sent notices to people and tell them to relocate,” he questioned.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) in its justification for the dam spillage indicated that it sent notices to the communities nearby about its intention to undertake a controlled spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dam.



According to Malik Basintale, the government, VRA and the National Disaster management Organisation erred.

“I think that entire argument is flawed and the government, the VRA and NADMO erred,” he added.



Since the Phase 1 of the spillage exercise of the Akosombo Dam began from September 15, 2023, close to 20, 000 people in more that 100 communities in about nine district assemblies downstream of the Volta River have been affected.



Many have had their homes, properties and source of livelihood destroyed as a result of the disaster.



Even though the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, visited some of the affected communities and assured them of government’s commitment to alleviate their plights, the former President, John Dramani Mahama, and other Civil groups have called on the government to declare a state of emergency in the areas affected by the flood from the spillage.



WN/AW

