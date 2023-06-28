3
‘You take Ben Ephson seriously at your peril’- Henry Osei Akoto

NDC Henry Osei Akoto Cropped NDC's Henry Osei Akoto

Wed, 28 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Henry Osei Akoto, has expressed his doubt towards the credibility of Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch and pollster, Ben Ephson.

Akoto's remarks came in response to Ephson's continuous and often inaccurate predictions regarding electoral results.

The tweet, which was sighted by GhanaWeb, criticized Ephson's work, suggesting that his predictions were influenced by personal gain rather than genuine analysis.

"You take Ben Ephson seriously at your peril. He himself doesn't take his work seriously. Stomach direction predictions on a daily," the tweet read.

Ben Ephson recently predicted a landslide victory for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin North by-election.

However, the NDC’s James Gyakye Quayson won the by-election. He polled 57.4% of the total which translates to 17, 205 votes while the NPP’s Charles Opoku polled 11, 389 votes which is 42% of the valid vote casts.

In response, the pollster, Ben Ephson acknowledged his error in the prediction but emphasised his extensive track record in election forecasting.



