You’ve done a bad job – Hassan Ayariga to IGP

Mr. Hassan Ayariga, is the Presidential Candidate of APC

The Presidential Candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has accused the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of doing a poor job of providing presidential candidates with security.

He said the IPG failed to provide all the candidates with security.



After casting his ballot on Monday, December 7, the two-time presidential candidate said: “The IGP has done a bad job, I will not applaud the IGP.



“Yesterday, I heard him say that he will make sure that everybody gets security, where is it? You cannot prove it. [If] Presidential candidates cannot be given security, how much a polling station?”



He added: “As you can see, I walked here with my wife, the regional chairman of our party and members of the party behind me, no security.

"So we pray that Ghanaian people will understand that we are one people and not cause trouble because if they do, who will be here who is going to resolve it? Because there is no police officer, there is no army officer, none of the security agencies are here."



"We are left alone but God is in control, Allah knows best and we pray that we the people of Susumbo will have a peaceful election at the end of the day.”



Hassan Ayariga is one of the 12 presidential candidates contesting in the elections.