Politics

You’ve failed, no politically engineered register can save you – Haruna Attah to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa

Veteran journalist, Alhaji Abdul-Rahman Haruna Attah, believes no politically engineered voters’ register can save President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party from defeat in the 2020 elections.

In a yet-to-be released book, the former Ghana High Commissioner to Namibia said: “I call on Ghanaians who yearn to see a change in the governance of this country to rise up and be counted for where there is a will, there is a way.



"No politically engineered register can save this failed government from the inevitable defeat that awaits them in the next 165 days. With or without a register, the NDC shall win this election by the grace of God.”



In a the book titled “Ahwene Pa Nkasa: Standing with JDM,” the former publisher of the Accra Daily Mail newspaper also stated that the NPP consider themselves the owners of the country and since they won power in 2016 have embarked on policies that will only benefit a select few.



The book will be released on August 28, with NDC running mate Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Ageymang as the Guest of Honor.

The over 300 paged book contains the diplomats privilege of the working relationship he had with President Mahama as a High Commissioner and also as a friend.



In Mr Attah’s words, “it’s a vignette of events. It’s a book in two parts, the first part is what I call the homeland briefs and that one talks about our homeland issues, whether it is dumsor, whether it is the GITMO-2 whether it is the MONTIE-3, whether it is to do with our chieftaincy system and the ballot box. Its a collection of so many things.”



The book features bits and pieces of President Rawlings, other past presidents and also President Mahama’s growing up.



Part one consists of 42 chapters, while part two will have 25.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.