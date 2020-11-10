You’ve killed more jobs than created; 4 more for what? - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama,NDC flagbearer

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has killed more jobs than he created in his first term of office, and also failed to provide the economic and social infrastructure critical to national development, the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama has said.

Making a case for why he should be re-elected as president in the December 7 polls, Mr Mahama, in an interview, said Mr Akufo-Addo projected himself as the best leader ever but turned out to be the most disappointing president ever.



Mr Mahama noted that during his presidency, although he embarked on numerous infrastructural development, Nana Akufo-Addo, as the then-opposition leader, chastised his administration that Ghanaians needed money in their pockets and not infrastructure.



But as president now, he said, Nana Akufo-Addo has not put any money in people’s pockets and also failed to provide infrastructure for national development.



The former President said: “He [Nana Akufo-Addo] projected himself and came across like he was going to be the best leader Ghana ever had. Unfortunately, he has been the most serious disappointment to Ghanaians.

“Development improves the lives of people. In my time, when we were building hospitals, roads and things, they said ‘no; they don’t need roads, they don’t need hospitals, what they want is money in their pockets’.



“So, fine, even if he did not build development projects like hospitals and things, at least, then people expected that they should have jobs, they should have money in their pockets but neither has happened.



“He has not made any impact in providing social and economic infrastructure that people need, and at the same time, he has killed more jobs than he has created.”