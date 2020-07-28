General News

You were recruited to serve Ghana and not any political party - Asiedu Nketia to security agencies

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has asked the security agencies to always remember that they were recruited to serve the country and not political parties.

According to him, some of the security personnel have chosen to be partisan on some occasions but they need to remember that their loyalty should be for the country.



“...Let me also take this opportunity and also thank members and personnel of the security services for the work so far done. Those who have shown sufficient nationalism and professionalism in helping to keep vigilantism at bay,” General Mosquito said at an event to outdoor the NDC’s running mate in Accra.



“Let me also advise a few of the errant security personnel, who on some occasions, have chosen to be partisan. I like to remind them that anytime there is any temptation for them to obey unlawful instructions, they should remove their beret look at the crown on it and remind themselves that their duty is to serve the nation Ghana and not any political party."

He also acknowledged that there are some Policemen and women who have served diligently and performed their duty as expected of them.



The NDC’s General Secretary’s advice to the Police comes on the back of intimidation and brutalities that have been recorded at some registration centres across the country under the watch of the Police who claim that their hands are tied.

