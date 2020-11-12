You were voted out because you talk by heart - Mahama told

John Dramani Mahama, former president of Ghana

Legal Adviser at the Presidency Kow Essuman has diagnosed the cause of President John Dramani Mahama’s fall in 2016.

According to him, the people of Ghana voted him out because he talks “by heart” and even out of power, he is still engaged in the same conduct.



The Assistant Secretary and Counsel of the President made this observation while reacting to claims by the former President that he will make NABCO Trainees permanent employees of the various agencies they work with.



In a meeting with private businessmen in Accra as part of his campaign ahead of the elections, Mr Mahama said: “job creation will not only be the burden of entrepreneurs and the private sector. This explains why we have conducted a thorough Human Resource Gap (HR Gap) study into the public sector”.



“The analysis shows there is more room for graduate employment in the public sector as well. The Ghana Health Service has a human resource gap of 76,795.

“The Ghana Education Service has a gap of 98,650 and altogether, the security services – Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Prison Service, Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces – have over 100,000 job vacancies.



“NaBCo and the youth in temporary employment within the public sector and graduates can be assured of permanent employment based on the Human Resource Gap Analysis we have conducted.”



But Kow Essuman said John Dramani Mahama during his tenure did not create any job for the teeming youth in the country and therefore do not deserve to say he will give NABCO Trainees full-time employment.



“Says the man who said he is not a magician to create jobs. You talked by heart and after Ghanaians voted you out of power, you think they will fall for your lies? No sir, we know who is capable of creating jobs and that’s not you”. He lashed out