Youngest Volta secessionist, 21 others released

File photo: Some of the secessionists in police custody

The youngest female suspected to be a member of a secessionist group in the Volta region and 21 others standing trial for attempts to cause chaos in the country have been released.

Rejoice Amankwah, said to be in her early twenties, was part of 51 suspected members of the Volta secessionists group arrested in September.



According to a report filed by The Ghana Report, during court proceeding November 4, 2020, prosecutor in the case Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Slyvester Asare told the court that he had concluded investigations relating to the 22 persons.



He is quoted to have said in the report “We are here to present an amended fact sheet and we seek to redraw the previous charge sheet which has 51 herein...It is our prayer that the accused persons are discharged from the previous charge.”

The court presided over by Judge Rosemary Baah granted the request.



However, the remaining 29 persons are still being held for charges including rioting with weapons, conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful damage amongst others.