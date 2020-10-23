Your 2nd position on ballot paper could represent 'second defeat' of Mahama - Kweku Baako to NDC

The various political parties going into the December 7 elections have picked positions of their Presidential candidates on the ballot paper for the upcoming general elections.

The candidates comprise President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), former President John Dramani Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Christian Kwabena Andrews (Ghana Union Movement), Brigitte Akosua Dzogbenuku (Progressive Peoples Party), Akua Donkor (Ghana Freedom Party), Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (National Democratic Party), Hassan Ayariga (All People’s Congress), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet (Convention People’s Party), Henry Herbert Lartey (Great Consolidated People’s Party), Percival Kofi Akpaloo (Liberal Party Ghana), David Asibi Ayindenaba Apasera (People’s National Congress) and an independent candidate, Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker.



The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) picked the first position on the ballot paper.



The National Democratic Congress represented by the party's deputy General Secretary, Mr. Peter Boamah Otukonor also selected number two (2) position for his party.



The Ghana Union Movement came third, Convention People's Party chose fourth, Ghana Freedom Party is fifth, Great Consolidated People’s Party is sixth, All People’s Congress selected seventh position, the Liberal Party Ghana, People’s National Congress, Progressive Peoples Party, National Democratic Party and independent candidate Alfred Kwame Asiedu Walker will come eighth, ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth respectively on the ballot paper.



The NDC is running by their second position on the ballot paper, using it to campaign for their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama.

The party says the second position means the second coming of John Mahama.



Mr. John Mahama seeks the votes of Ghanaians to come back to power following his defeat in the 2016 elections.



But seasoned journalist Kweku Baako, speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', has questioned the NDC's ''second coming of John Mahama'' political mantra.



In a sharp and short reply to the NDC, he said ''it could represent a second defeat''.



