Your Anti-LGBT+ suit at Supreme Court is 'a lot of fluff' - Sam George to Richard Sky

Richard Dela Sky (L), Sam George (R)

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam Narety George, has reacted to the suit filed at the Supreme Court by journalist and legal practitioner Richard Dela Sky.

According to the MP, the suit filed by the legal practitioner is fluff and lacks merit.



This comes after Richard Sky, on March 5, 2024, filed processes at the Supreme Court to restrain the president from assenting to "The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024," otherwise known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The MP, in a post on X, stated that he is only looking forward to the court proceedings.



“Dear @RichardDelaSky, I have seen and read your writ. A lot of fluff, but the substance is your prayer to the Supreme Court to stop @NAkufoAddo from assenting to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill of 2024.



"It would be interesting as we follow submissions in court. Ama Governor says I should say hi,” the post stated.

On February 28, parliament passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, 2024, after a heated debate and public outcry.



The bill seeks to criminalize and punish any person who engages in, supports, or promotes LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



The bill is currently awaiting the president's assent, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will wait for the outcome of the legal challenge before making a decision.



