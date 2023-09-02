Your allegations are unfounded - NPP replies Boakye Agyarko

Boakye Agyako

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has responded to the allegations made by a flagbearer hopeful, Mr. Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko, concerning the decision on the now-canceled run-off election.

According to the former Energy Minister, the decision by the National Council on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to allow only members of the National Council to decide between him and former Mampong Member of Parliament, Mr. Francis Addai-Nimoh, was “perpetuated on the altar of expediency”.



The two had nine votes each and placed joint fifth in last Saturday’s Super Delegates Conference. The tie had to be broken for one of them to join the presidential primaries on November 4, 2023.



But Agyarko withdrew on Thursday, August 31, 2023, citing “a clear violation of the party’s constitution and the guidelines for the Special Electoral College.



It is an unconstitutional act which I cannot allow myself to be associated with.”



But in a quick reply to his allegations, the National Chairman of the NPP, Mr. Stephen Ayesu Ntim, indicated that the allegations by Agyarko, who is also a member of the Council, are unfounded.



He said the Council considered all aspects of the matter before arriving at its decision.

“It must be noted that no run-off is explicitly provided for under the NPP Constitution in relation to the election in question,” Ayesu Ntim wrote.



“The Guidelines formulated by the Presidential Elections Committee provided for a run-off but did not indicate the modalities for such a run-off.



Therefore, the National Council, pursuant to Article 10(3)(1), is clothed with the power to come up with the modalities to break the tie,” Ayensu Ntim insisted.



He indicated that in taking the decision, the Council considered the totality of the circumstances in which the party was and stressed that the decision was taken for the well-being of the party.



“Following comprehensive analysis and deliberation, the National Council, being the highest authority of the party in between the National Annual Delegates Conferences, resolved that a special election be conducted by the National Council, constituted as an Electoral College, to break the tie between the 5th-placed candidates in the previous Special Electoral College election,” the NPP National Chairman added.



He, however, wished Boakye Agyarko well, saying the party will continue to count on the rich experience of Boakye Agyarko, who is a member of the National Council of the party.