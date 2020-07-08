General News

Your attacks on Professor Opoku-Agyemang lack substance - Oye Lithur to critics

Former Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister Nana Oye Lithur, has hit at critics of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang after she was selected as running mate for former President John Dramani Mahama, saying their commentary about the former education minister lacks substance.

The lawyer reacting to the attacks on Prof. O0poku-Agyemang, said the enviable track records of the first female running mate for the NDC are there for all to see.



“In terms of spurious, unwarranted, indefensible comments that the NPP has made, I am quite disappointed that they couldn’t have come up with anything better. The NPP government is seeking to reduce governance and quality of education to the absence of chalk in a single school out of the tens of thousands of schools in Ghana. So we say this is just deflating. If you read in between the lines, there is not much in terms of substance. They had to object so they are objecting,” she said.



She added: “If you look at the facts and figures and the record on the ground, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang distributed thousands of boxes of chalk. And in this age where we are talking about IT, where many schools have even done away with chalk, should this be one of the major points of the ruling party? Prof. Opoku-Agyemang increased teacher trainee enrolment and even added eight new colleges of education to the Republic of Ghana.”

On the comments made Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu that the choice of running mate was not the best because he believed she was snot competent enough, the former minister said: ”“The Majority Leader of Parliament, unfortunately, has to spew out a few words so he is saying something.



The evidence is there for us in terms of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s achievement as Vice-Chancellor and Minister of Education. We have looked and assessed her achievement and she is running mate and Vice-Presidential candidate who is a safe pair of hand, committed, results-oriented team leader, humble, God-fearing and resonate with rank and file of the NDC, neutrals, moderates and even the NPP. This tells you what sort of woman we have that John Mahama has selected as his running mate.”

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.