Your constituents voted against your arrogance - Sulemana Braimah slams Kpemka

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has slammed defeated Member of Parliament for the Tempane constituency, Joseph Kpemka for accusing his constituents of choosing propaganda over development.
Joseph Kpemka who is also the Deputy Attorney-General, lost his seat to the NDC’s Lydia Akanvariba Lamisi with 20,939 votes, as against the 16,462.
He explained in an interview that he did well especially regarding employment for the youth but lost his seat due to some chieftaincy issues. What he describes as “well-choreographed propaganda" according to him, was used against him.
Reacting to this story, Sulemana Braimah in a Facebook post advised Joseph Kpemka not to "insult the intelligence of the people of Timpaan" as they voted against his arrogance.
Below is his post
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Farouk Aliu Mahama holds Islamic thanksgiving after parliamentary victory
- Why not go to court?
- 2024 NPP Presidential Election: Learn from Fomena
- Election Results: Let’s choose peace, not violence – Reverend Boafo
- NPP will work with the NDC to reflect the interest of Ghanaians - John Boadu
- Read all related articles