Your corrupt scandals are still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians - Godfred Dame

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Deputy Attorney General

Deputy Attorney General, Godfred Dame, has called on Ghanaians to vote against former president John Dramani Mahama following some corruption scandals that was characterised during his administration.

He said the corruption scandals are still fresh in the minds of Ghanaians hence the need for Ghanaians not to consider the return to John Mahama.



“The nation has not forgotten about the Dzifa Ativor bus scandal, the Ford Expedition scandal, the guinea fowl episode and many more corrupt acts of a crass nature committed in the John Mahama administration. Mahama should therefore be rejected again at the ballot on December 7th."



Godfred Dame was speaking at the Eastern Regional New Patriotic Party Youth wing event dubbed ‘Boots on Ground’ at Begoro in the Fantekwa North District.

According to the Daily Guide, Godfred Dame also accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of “conveying over 60 per cent of the nation’s known resources to a company owned by the president’s brother.”



He added that the Akufo-Addo administration has brought dignity into governance and Ghanaians must therefore vote for Akufo-Addo in the next elections.



“We are reaping the fruits of good governance which is the envy of many nations in West Africa. The Free Senior High School policy, a strengthening of the Health Insurance system, free-feeding of pupils in basic schools, effective management of Covid-19, free water and electricity since the onset of Covid-19 and many more important social intervention measures attest to the soundness of his government,” he said.