Your efforts could have won us the seat - Navrongo Central NPP Chairman to 16 MCE hopefuls

NPP Chairman for Navrongo Central Constituency, Anthony Kofi Mensah

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Navrongo Central Constituency, Anthony Kofi Mensah, says the party could have retained the Parliamentary seat in the general election had party members worked harder in unison.

He said the party would have improved its fortunes in both the Presidential and Parliamentary slots if party folk had put in the exact energy, they used to hurriedly submit their names for the position of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE).



Information is widespread in Navrongo township that 16 persons are seriously lobbying to succeed the outgoing MCE, William Aduum.



As President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo begins his second term of office, replacement of some Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives is a key action he would take.



In the Navrongo Central constituency, it is speculated that 16 individuals have so far submitted names hoping to head the Kassena-Nankana Municipal Assembly for the next 4 years.



It is not known who the individuals are but deep sources tell GhanaWeb’s Correspondent, Senyalah Castro, the list is made up of some constituency executives and staunch members of the party from the area.

Reacting to the speculation on his Facebook, the young Chairman who still cannot fathom how the party lost the seat, has subtly stated some of them may not be deserving of the position as they did not campaign for the party.



He stated that all would have been well with the party at the constituency level so far as the election was concerned if all 16 persons had refrained from giving excuses during the campaign.



He continued in the post that some party members (among the 16 hopefuls) kept giving excuses when they were most needed to hit the grounds for campaigns.



He wrote: “16 for 1 MCE seat, if all efforts from these 16 were brought to bear then NPP would have won the seat. Work time you hear “am sick, am not feeling too well” but chop time you hear “here am I”.



“By the way Good luck to them all”.

